MP: Cotton traders call off strike against Mandi tax

HomeIndoreMP: Cotton traders call off strike against Mandi tax

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
KHETIA (BARWANI): The representatives of Madhyanchal Cotton Ginners & Traders Association revoked the strike regarding Mandi tax on Tuesday. Reportedly, they have been assured by the government that it will soon redress their problem.

According to Krishi Upaj Mandi Sangh secretary Mansaram Jamre, the trade of buying-selling of cotton started in the market on Tuesday. Jamre has appealed to the farmers to visit the mandi to sell their produce. In view of upcoming festivals, agriculture minister Kamal Patel, Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel and a high-level delegation assured the Cotton Traders Association that they will shortly solve their issues.

Notably, members of the association in Khetia went on an indefinite strike on October 11 to press their demand to waive off mandi tax to boost the cotton business, halting procurement operations in the mandi.

