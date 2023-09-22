MP: Corporation Resorts To Auction Of Beneficiaries’ Properties

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Even after getting the first installment under PM Awas Yojana about six years ago, the beneficiaries have not yet started the construction of their houses. Owing to this delay, the municipal corporation is now resorting to alternative measures to address this issue and ensure that the funds are utilised effectively for housing development. On Thursday, boards were put up outside the houses of such beneficiaries to auction their properties, but people are also expressing their compulsion regarding this.

It is said that there are more than 650 beneficiaries in the town who did not start the work after receiving the first installment. The municipal corporation team reached Naya Mohalla on Thursday afternoon. Here they put a notice outside the house of beneficiary Farid Shah, on which it is written that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, funds were provided to the selected beneficiary for the construction of a house, but the construction of the house was not started. Nor was the amount provided returned to the corporation's treasury.

This property has been confiscated as per the provisions of Sections 173 to 180 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956 for the recovery of government money due to misuse of government funds. The government scheme amount will be recovered by auctioning this property. Meanwhile, the beneficiary, Farid Shah, said that Rs 40,000 were received from the municipal corporation under the PMAY. “If we had started construction, it would have taken three years. If you had taken a rented house, who would pay this rent?

Besides, we asked the corporation to deposit another Rs 60,000, and then the work would start, but they kept sending notice after notice,” he said. On the other hand, revenue sub-inspector Shashikant Pavitra said that the construction work of the house was not started by the beneficiaries to whom the money was provided, hence this action had to be taken. Now the house will be auctioned to recover the amount.

