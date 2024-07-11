MP: Cops Foil Man's Bid To Frame Business Rival In Dhar

Traders from Dhar town felicitated SP Manoj Singh after conspiracy exposed in narcotics bust on Wednesday | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar police uncovered a nefarious conspiracy designed to sabotage a business rival.

Earlier, on July 5, based on information, the police raided the residence of businessman Samarpan Khatri in Shyam Auto Parts at Bakhtawar Marg under the Kotwali police station area.

The raid led to the seizure of 1.198 kgs of ganja, 21 grams of MD powder, 2 grams of brown sugar, and five pieces of Alfazole tablets. A case was registered under sections 8/20, 8/21, and 8/22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

The investigation took a shocking twist when it was revealed that the informer, Harish Jaiswal, was actually the mastermind behind the plot. Jaiswal, in a bid to outdo his business competitor, used a stolen SIM card to provide false information to the police. Further probing uncovered his connections with drug suppliers in Ratlam and his relatives were also implicated in the conspiracy.

'No punishment, justice'

Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh formed a special team to unravel the truth. The team, led by Kotwali police station in-charge Sameer Patidar and Cyber Branch in-charge Bherusingh Devda, painstakingly gathered technical evidence, checked CCTV footage and interrogated suspects.

Their diligent efforts paid off, leading to the arrest of Harish Jaiswal, who confessed to his crimes. Jaiswal's plan to plant drugs in Khatri's home to tarnish his reputation was foiled. Jaiswal's accomplices, Dheeraj Jaiswal and Faisal Ahmed, both from Ratlam, were also identified and are being pursued. Jaiswal has been booked under additional sections of the NDPS Act and is set to face the court.

Case rewards announced

In recognition of their exemplary work, the SP Singh announced a cash reward of Rs10,000 for the team. This case highlights the importance of thorough investigations and the relentless pursuit of justice by the Dhar Police.