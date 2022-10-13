MP: Cops file 15 cases against illicit liquor, drug dealers

ALOT (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying a district-wide drive against illicit liquor and drugs trade, Alot police raided more than 45 places in the city and registered 15 cases under the NDPS Act following instructions from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As per details, instructions have been given to maintain a special vigil on drug peddlers and consumers, taking strict action against drug smuggling and illicit liquor. The police raided more than 45 places across town (Alot, Tal, Barkheda and other places) out of which action have been taken in 15 raids under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act under concerned police stations.

Alot SDOP Shabir Ansari said that during the action, police recovered 31 litres of country-made illicit liquor and 36 litres of illicit liquor. The market value of the seized liquor is expected to be around Rs 15k. Ratlam superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari has also issued a helpline no in order to curb sale of illegal liquor.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed senior police officials to take action against drug suppliers/peddlers on Friday. After instructions from the CM, the police have started a drive against drug suppliers in the city as well as the town.

Police have issued helpline numbers for the participation of common people in the drug de-addiction campaign. On the helpline number 7049127232, the general public can fearlessly give information about illegal liquor and narcotic substances through phone call or WhatsApp.

