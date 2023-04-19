 MP: Cops crack 8-day old loot case, arrest seven in Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested seven people on Wednesday and claimed to have solved eight-day-old case of loot in potato chip firm of Nilu Tanwani (65).

In a press conference, Indore, rural, SP Hitika Vasal said that police teams searched about 15 to 20 chip factories in Kokaria village and nearby villages of Banda Basti, Bhordia, Bhagora and others.

During investigation, police detained Harish Jariya who worked in Nilu’s factory. He had shared details of Nilu with his associates.

During subsequent interrogation, he allegedly revealed the names of his associates as Krishna Patel of Neuguradia, Aman Rawat of Santer village, Pradumn Solanki of Bhagora village, Rahul Mukati and Vishal. They were arrested and later allegedly confessed to their role in the crime. Rs 45,000 were recovered from Harish Jaria (19) of Lodhi Mohalla in Kodaria.

According to reports, three burglars had robbed Nilu Tanwani (65) at her chip unit at Rajat Vihar Colony in Kodariya village on April 10.

They gained entry under the garb of buyers. Later, they sought water. As Nilu obliged, the duo held her at knife-point while their third accomplice took away Rs 80,000 from the upper room. While fleeing, they also snatched gold chain, which she was wearing.

