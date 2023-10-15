MP: Construction Of Restaurant At Sandipani Ashram Opposed

Representational photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the religious sentiments, there has been a demand to stop the construction work at Sandipani Ashram immediately.

State Dharma Yatra Mahasangh president Ashok Kotwani and national general secretary of Teerth Purohit Mahasangh Surendra Chaturvedi demanded the district collector and divisional commissioner to immediately conserve the place in question and stop the construction.

“Under the guise of the enforcement of model code of conduct, the culture department is constructing a restaurant near the place where Lord Shri Krishna studied. This is condemnable from an archaeological and religious point of view,” they said.

