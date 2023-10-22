MP: Congress Workers Irate Over Patel's Candidature

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Congress's decision to field Samandar Patel as their candidate from the Jawad assembly seat has sparked controversy and opposition. Patel, a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia who had recently rejoined the Congress in the presence of state Congress president Kamal Nath, is facing backlash from party workers.

Furious over Patel's candidature, disgruntled Congress workers organised a meeting in Jawad, during which they raised slogans, accusing Samandar Patel of being a traitor. The meeting saw three other prominent contenders from the Congress - Rajkumar Ahir, Satyanarayan Patidar and Bal Kishan Dhakad - joining the event along with their supporters.

Notably, Ujjain's Congress leader and Neemuch district Congress in-charge Nuri Khan, attended the meeting to listen to the workers' concerns, even as some other district Congress officials kept their distance from the event.

The contenders and their supporters demanded that the state Congress committee reconsider Patel's candidature and instead field a local candidate, preferably from the Ahir, Patidar or Dhakad communities. They argued that Patel, who had defected from the party to join Scindia's camp, should not be the party's candidate, especially given his recent return to the Congress.

Satyanarayan Patidar, one of the contenders, expressed his displeasure, pointing out that Patel's name wasn't in the initial survey because he was with the BJP at that time. The sudden selection of Patel, who was associated with Scindia when he toppled the Kamal Nath government, has stirred anger among the party workers.

Rajkumar Ahir, another contender, accused Patel of conspiring with the local MLA and BJP candidate Omprakash Sakhalecha and demanded the cancellation of Patel's ticket. Nuri Khan assured the workers that he would convey their concerns to senior leaders and urged them to support the contending leaders. The meeting concluded with slogans of 'Congress Zindabad.'

