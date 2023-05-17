 MP: Congress to expose BJP's anti-people policies in Mahidpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Congress to expose BJP's anti-people policies in Mahidpur

MP: Congress to expose BJP's anti-people policies in Mahidpur

Upon reaching Marukheda village, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) chief Vikas Mehta accorded rousing welcome to Yatra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders launched ‘Mahidpur Assembly Parivartan Yatra’ from Parikheda village on Wednesday. Yatra convener and state committee member Ranchor Trivedi, block Congress committee chief Gajraj Singh Pawar, Jharda block committee president Vikram Singh Sisodia, district committee backward class cell chief Mangilal Kumawat were present on the occasion.

Upon reaching Marukheda village, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) chief Vikas Mehta accorded rousing welcome to Yatra.

Passing through Alakheda, Kamalia khedi, Tilyakhedi, Lambikhedi villages, Yatra reached Willkheda village, Kisan Congress committee chief Mahidpur Narendra Anjana also welcomed the yatra. State committee member Trivedi addressed Nukkad Sabha in villages and urged voters to support Congress in upcoming assembly election.

Attacking BJP over misrule, wrong policy and clumsy administration, he urged resident to fill forms of ‘Nari Samman Scheme’. Janpad panchayat member Kuldeep Singh Devda and Mukesh Bamniya besides veteran Congress leaders and workers also took part in the yatra.

Read Also
Mahidpur: Former minister accorded welcome upon visit to town
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan; 70% complaints of 68 services resolved

Indore: Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan; 70% complaints of 68 services resolved

Indore: FIR lodged against factory owner for using banned saccharin

Indore: FIR lodged against factory owner for using banned saccharin

Indore: Plea of traders to GST officials; Do not harass us for minor mistakes

Indore: Plea of traders to GST officials; Do not harass us for minor mistakes

Indore: BSF organises pension adalat

Indore: BSF organises pension adalat

MP: Man brutally kills wife, commits suicide in Ratlam

MP: Man brutally kills wife, commits suicide in Ratlam