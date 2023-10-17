 MP: Congress Takes Out Kalash Yatra In Pipalrawan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Congress Takes Out Kalash Yatra In Pipalrawan

MP: Congress Takes Out Kalash Yatra In Pipalrawan

The procession was under the auspices of Maa Shakti Seva organisation and under the leadership of district president Pop Singh Jirvay.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Sajjan Verma along with the party officials took out a grand chunari and kalash yatra from Mahadev temple to Shakti Mata temple on Sunday. The procession was under the auspices of Maa Shakti Seva organisation and under the leadership of district president Pop Singh Jirvay. The procession was attended by a huge number of devotees, during which they performed religious rituals.

Read Also
MP: Sonkar Receives Rousing Welcome In Pipalrawan
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: First Randomisation Of EVMs Done In Indore, Put Safe In Strong Rooms

MP Election 2023: First Randomisation Of EVMs Done In Indore, Put Safe In Strong Rooms

MP Election 2023: Watch To Be Kept On News, Paid News, Ads During Elections In Indore

MP Election 2023: Watch To Be Kept On News, Paid News, Ads During Elections In Indore

Indore: Three Held For Robbing Employee At Auto Deals Shop

Indore: Three Held For Robbing Employee At Auto Deals Shop

Indore: Boy Killed, Friend Injured In Road Accident

Indore: Boy Killed, Friend Injured In Road Accident

Indore: Youth Booked For Raping Girl On Marriage Promise

Indore: Youth Booked For Raping Girl On Marriage Promise