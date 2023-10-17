MP: Congress Takes Out Kalash Yatra In Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Sajjan Verma along with the party officials took out a grand chunari and kalash yatra from Mahadev temple to Shakti Mata temple on Sunday. The procession was under the auspices of Maa Shakti Seva organisation and under the leadership of district president Pop Singh Jirvay. The procession was attended by a huge number of devotees, during which they performed religious rituals.

