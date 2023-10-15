MP: Congress Puts Faith In 18 Sitting MLAs

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress, on Sunday, announced the first list of 144 candidates for upcoming state assembly elections, including 25 from the Indore division (six from Indore district) out of 37 seats spread in eight districts in Malwa-Nimar region (south-western Madhya Pradesh).

Besides reposing faith in 18 sitting MLAs, Congress expressed confidence in some new faces including Sena Patel from Alirajpur, Rupali Bare from Pandhana, Narendra Patel from Barwah, Chintamani Chaukse "Chintu" from Indore-2, Raja Mandhwani from Indore-4 and Reena Baurasi Setiya from Sanwer.

This includes some of the most prominent names such as former home minister Bala Bachchan (from Rajpur), former cabinet ministers Sachin Yadav (from Kasrawad), Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho (from Maheshwar), Umang Singhar (from Gandhwani), Jeetu Patwari (from Rau), and Youth Congress state president Dr Vikrant Bhuria (from Jhabua) with the anticipation that their experience and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the party's success in the elections. Polls to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17.

Burhanpur: Party yet to decide candidates on both seats

Not only Congress, but the BJP has kept Burhanpur and Nepanagar assembly seats on hold. The decision to keep Burhanpur and Nepanagar assembly seats on hold by both the Congress and BJP indicates a possible political standoff between the two parties. This delay in finalising candidates suggests that they are carefully assessing each other's moves before making any strategic decision.

POLITICAL SCENARIO

NEPANAGAR: This time, a demand is being raised from the Nepanagar assembly to give tickets to someone from the tribal community.

BURHANPUR: There is a demand to field candidates from the minority category in the Burhanpur constituency. Voices of protest are echoing in Congress too, whereas in the BJP there is a dilemma between the two candidates.

Khandwa: Congress relied on Uttampal, rebel Rupali

In Khandwa district, which has a total of four assembly seats, including Khandwa, Pandhana (ST), Mandhata, and Harsud, Congress announced its candidates from Pandhana (ST) and Mandhata. Despite his previous setbacks, Congress decided to field Uttampal Singh from Mandhata along with Rupali Bare from Pandhana, who had rebelled against the party in the 2018 elections. Uttampal Singh had lost in the 2020 by-election. However, continuous activism in the party and the region has benefited him. Both young faces remained on top in all the surveys. This is the reason why Congress has expressed confidence again. The party believes that their previous setbacks were learning experiences that have only strengthened their determination to serve the people effectively.

During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Uttampal Singh was in charge of the puja-darshan in Omkareshwar and food arrangements in the Mandhata constituency. He has been elected assembly president of the Youth Congress. In 2020, after Congress MLA Narayan Patel from Mandhata joined the BJP, the Congress gave him a ticket to contest the by-election, and Uttampal Singh faced defeat at that time. Meanwhile, Rupali is the general secretary of Youth Congress. Her father, Nandu Bare, has contested elections from Pandhana twice but has been defeated both times. After the death of her father, she contested the 2018 assembly elections as a rebel. Party sources claimed that despite being the first choice in the survey, the party fielded Chhaya More, a supporter of Arun Yadav.

Alirajpur: Brother-in-law and sister-in-law combination

In Alirajpur district, which has two constituencies, Alirajpur (ST) and Jobat (ST), Congress fielded Mukesh Patel from Alirajpur and Sena Patel from Jobat. Both the candidates are brother-in-law and sister-in-law in relation.

Mukesh Patel is currently serving as MLA from Alirajpur. The decision to field family members has sparked mixed reactions among the public, with some praising it as a strategic move to consolidate power, while others criticise it as nepotism and a disregard for meritocracy.

Earlier, BJP announced state vice-president Nagar Singh Chouhan as its party candidate from Alirajpur, while the party has yet to announce its candidate from Jobat.

Barwani: Bachchan and Mandloi to contest

In Barwani, Congress announced its candidates from two out of four seats, with the party expressing confidence in the municipal former president, Rajan Mandloi, from the Barwani constituency, while Bala Bachchan is the candidate from the Rajpur seat.

Mandloi has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities and a strong track record of delivering results. His experience and dedication have earned him the trust and confidence of the people. On the other hand, Bala Bachchan, former home minister during the Kamal Nath government, will contest from Rajpur. Five-time MLA Bachchan is close to Nath and will face Antar Patel, son of former minister of state Devi Singh Patel. In the 2018 elections, Patel lost to Bala Bachchan by a very small margin of 942 votes.

Bachchan-Patel fight is expected to be highly competitive due to their previous close contest. Both have strong political backgrounds and are likely to put forth their best efforts to secure victory in this race. Congress has yet to announce its candidates from Pansemal and Sendhwa.

Khargone: Five sitting MLAs and a new face from Barwah

In Khargone, Congress announced its candidates for all six seats, five sitting MLAs: Kedar Dawar from Bhagwanpura (ST), Ravi Joshi from Khargone, former cabinet minister Sachin Yadav from Kasrawad, Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho from Maheshwar (SC), Jhuma Solanki from Bhikangaon (ST), and Narendra Patel from Barwah.

Patel’s candidature from Barwah might bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table, which could potentially attract a wider range of voters. With a diverse team of experienced MLAs and a promising newcomer, the party aims to present a strong and united front to address the needs and concerns of the people in the Khargone district.

In 2018, Congress fielded Sachin Birla, and he emerged victorious. Later, he switched to BJP. During by-elections, Congress brought a new face, Narendra Patel, and ultimately the party faced defeat.

Similarly, in 2018, Dawar contested as an independent candidate from Bhagwanpura after not getting a ticket from the party and had won. This time, the party has declared him its candidate.

Dhar: Party goes with four sitting MLAs

Congress announced its candidates on four out of seven seats, including Panchilal Meda from Dharampuri (ST), Surendra Singh ‘Honey’ Baghel from Kukshi (ST), Umang Singhar from Gandhwani (ST), Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur (ST), while party yet to announce candidates on Dhar, Manawar and Badnawar.

Dr Alawa’s name missing from list Congress currently has five MLAs in Dhar district. In 2018, Congress had given ticket to JAYS patron Dr Hiralal Alawa from Manawar and he emerged victorious defeating BJP’s Ranjana Baghel.

However, his name is not on the list, even though all four sitting MLAs are on the list. Due to the absence of Alawa's name, political discussions have started. Recently, during the Jan Aakrosh Yatra held in Rajgarh, slogans were raised in front of national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for not giving a ticket to Alawa.

Jhabua: Two sitting MLAs and Dr Bhuria on third

In Jhabua district, Congress announced its candidates for all three seats, including Val Singh Meda from Petlawad (ST), Veer Singh Bhuria from Thandla (ST), and Dr Vikran Singh Bhuria from Jhabua (ST).

Both Veer Singh Meda and Val Singh Meda are sitting MLAs from the respective seats, while Dr Vikrant Bhuria, a Youth Congress state president, contested against Guman Singh Damor and lost by a margin of 10,437 votes.

