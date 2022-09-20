MP: Congress protests against ‘corruption’ in Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of Congress activists staged demonstrations at Indore Municipal Corporation headquarters alleging corruption, poor conditions of roads and water logging, and partiality of officials towards BJP corporators and leaders.

The Congress activists led by former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, Jitu Patwari, IMC’s leader of opposition Chintu Choukse also submitted a memorandum over their demands while warning the IMC staff to be ready to get their face painted black if they found taking bribe for any work.

“We have set out spies in every department and we will take action against those found involved in corruption or taking bribes. IMC officials turn blind eye to the illegal construction but serve notice after completion of the building to get the matter settled. They demolish the building when the settlement fails,” Choukse said.

The Congress also raised the issues of poor condition of roads, partiality in LED light distribution (covering only BJP wards), corruption in water tanker allotment, and misbehaviour of the officials with IMC employees.

Mayor-in-Council terms Congress protest as stunt

Amid the protest by Congress leaders, IMC’s Mayor-in-Council rubbished the allegations of Congress and termed it a stunt. The MiC members said that Congress wanted to grab media attention and to create hurdles in the city's development.

Shivraj may lose CM’s chair soon: Verma

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may lose his chair in next 8-10 days. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought eight cheetahs from Africa to counter the self proclaimed ‘Tiger’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan and he will lose his chair anytime soon,” Verma said.