 MP: Congress MLA Umang Singhar Booked For Transportation Of Illegal Liquor Ahead Of Polls


FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police have filed a case against a Congress MLA and candidate, Umang Singhar, along with two others for their alleged involvement in the illegal transportation of liquor, a violation noted before the upcoming state assembly polls.

Singar is contesting from the Gandhwani assembly seat, scheduled for the state assembly polls to be held this month. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the Flying Squads Team (FST) received information about a vehicle transporting liquor for the Congress candidate's campaign. Upon inspection, the team discovered foreign-made liquor and beer in the vehicle.

The authorities seized six boxes of whisky, seven boxes of rum, and 13 boxes of beer from the vehicle. The driver's unsatisfactory response about the liquor led to the registration of a case against the driver, Sitaram Keshariya (28), Sachin Muleva (28), and Congress candidate Umang Singhar, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh mentioned that the vehicle, allowed for election campaigning for Umang Singhar, was caught transporting illegal liquor. Consequently, a case was filed against three individuals, including Singhar, considering the discrepancy between the permitted use of the vehicle and the transportation of illegal alcohol. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

