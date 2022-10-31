MP: Congress MLA sings ‘RaGa’ on Lord Rama

MLA Kunal Choudhary |

Khandwa: Ahead of the arrival of Rahul Gandhi’s (RaGa) Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, politics intensified again after Congress MLA from Kalapipal assembly constituency Kunal Choudhary compared the party’s former national president Rahul Gandhi with Lord Rama.

Responding to Congress MLA’s comment, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel said that Rahul Gandhi should manage Congress first as his own party MLAs are leaving flock and running here and there. In such a situation, there is no point in organising the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Patel who was in Khandwa took a dig at the Congress MLA.

Meanwhile, responding to Patel's statement, MLA Choudhary replied that, Rahul Gandhi has taken the world’s biggest trip with politics of the basic spirit of this country. It will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. There are people who believe in the diversity of this country, people who believe in different religions, who are the people who unite the sense of love of this country. He went out to connect them all.

MLA compares Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram

Comparing MP Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad parliamentary constituency to Lord Rama the Congress MLA said that Lord Rama also did a “padyatra” during his 14-year exile from Ayodhya and became Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

During the period of exile, Lord Rama worked for the underprivileged and there are many incidents mentioned in Ramayana. Today Rahul Gandhi is also working to gather the underprivileged together to eradicate hatred in this country. Everyone will gather and connect with Rahul Gandhi.

Chaudhary said that Rahul Gandhi has come out to raise burning issues like unemployment, farmers’ suicide, poverty as common men are feeling exploited and deprived.

Chaudhary said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is arriving in Khandwa and BJP leaders in the state are already feeling the heat which is already visible on their faces.

The Congress MLA urged BJP leaders that they too can join this yatra and work to unite India, so that hatred can be eradicated.