MP: Congress leaders meet Kamal Nath, apprise of crop loss due to incessant rainfall

MALHARGARH (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders met Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee JP Agrawal on Thursday and apprised of farmersí issue due to incessant rainfall.

Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia, Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma, district Congress secretary Liaquat Meo, former district panchayat member Pushpa Dangi and other leaders reached Bhopal to meet the senior leaders.

Leader Parshuram Sisodia said that incessant rainfall in the region have turned the fields slushy, destroying standing soybean crops. Similarly, in the year 2019, lakhs of acres of crops were badly damaged due to incessant rainfall in the region but the then Congress regime provided compensation to farmers without even conducting land survey.

But current BJP-led dispensation did not pay heed to problems faced by farmers in the region and turned a blind eye to farmersí demand of crop compensation to them. The farmers are also demanding the state government to order a survey immediately to assess crop damage and pay compensation to them.

Committee incharge JP Agrawal and district incharge Mujeeb Qureshi apprised senior leaders regarding demonstrations and protests being held by block Congress committee Malhargarh against anti-farmer policies of the government.