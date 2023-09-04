 MP: Congress Leaders Meet CM, Raise Demands For Barnagar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The local Congress leaders from Barnagar, Ingoria, Kharsodkalan and nearby areas gathered at the Gandhi Chowk Congress office to raise their demands during the visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, here on Saturday.

MLA Murli Morwal, along with other leaders, met the Chief Minister at the helipad and handed over a memorandum consisting of 16 significant demands from the tehsil.

Among these demands were the openings of new industries on land acquired by the Birla Industries Group in Barnagar to generate employment opportunities for local youth. Additionally, they called for the expansion of the industrial area in the region.

The memorandum further requested the establishment of a separate government girls' college, extension of the Narmada Dhar-Badnawar irrigation project to Kharsodkalan village and ensuring access to water for drinking purposes.

Recognising the area's sports talent, the memorandum stressed the need for a new sports ground, the absence of which forces the budding athletes to seek opportunities elsewhere. Road infrastructure improvements, including the commencement of construction on a four-lane road from Court Chouraha to Sangam Chouraha and the approval of various village road projects, were also highlighted.

Congress leaders, including block Congress president Hemant Upadhyay, Dr Narendra Singh Rathore, city president Pravin Bilala and former district panchayat member Mohanlal Trivedvi were also present.

