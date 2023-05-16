MP: Congress leader booked for ruckus at police station in Ratlam, video goes viral

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a Congress leader creating ruckus at police station in Ratlam and obstructing official work has gone viral on social media. The leader was later arrested and shifted to jail. In the viral video, the Congress leader is seen laughing and saying that if the leader does not go to jail then who will. The matter was reported at Namli police station in Ratlam district.

Police booked him under Section 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 294 (obscene act) of the Indian Penal Code According to information, Congress councillor Toofan Singh Songara, president of Namli Municipal Council in Ratlam was sent to jail on Monday. He was booked on Sunday for obstructing official work. He was later produced before Ratlam court on Monday and was sent to jail.

Before going to jail, some people shot his video in which he was seen laughing and saying that what was the big deal in this, if the leaders don't go to jail then who would. At the same time, family members of the Congress leader alleged that after the collision of the vehicle, some youths chased them and tried to assault them. Despite being a victim, his complaint was not being written. When the police officers and employees were reminded of their duty, the station in-charge got enraged and a false case was registered.

