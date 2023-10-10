MP: Congress Launches `Narmada Seva Sena’ To Conserve Narmada

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): With just one month left for the state assembly polls, the opposition Congress embarked on a campaign to conserve the Narmada River, which is considered the lifeline of the state. The party aims not only to raise awareness about the importance of preserving holy Narmada, the lifeline of southern Madhya Pradesh but also to highlight its crucial role in sustaining the livelihoods of millions of people in the state.

Through this campaign, they hope to garner public support and emphasise the need for sustainable measures to protect this vital natural resource. In view of increasing pollution and countering ruling government on the issue, former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has constituted `Narmada Seva Sena’, a non-political organisation, headed by senior party leader and state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

Members of the Sena led by Gupta performed `Kshama Aarti’ on the bank of Rajghat (Narmada backwaters) on Monday evening. Gupta said that over four crore people sustained from Amarkantak (Anuppur district) from where the Narmada originates through its last point in Barwani-Alirajpur districts. Focusing the campaign on unfulfilled promises of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to keep river effluents-free, women's safety (on the banks) and curb sand mining in the river, he said the entire campaign is to encourage cleanliness, safety and conservation of Narmada.

The Sena will also undertake the duty of keeping all the ghats on the riverbank across the river clean. Congress would be putting pressure on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to put an end to such free-flowing nullahs and sewers, besides areas where there is rampant sand mining in the river, putting the river and its aquatic wealth at grave risk.

A key part of the entire campaign is to encourage tree plantation on the banks of the river across the state.

