MP: Congress Inaugurates Election Office In Bhorasa

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): As the upcoming assembly polls are drawing nearer with each passing day, parties have started to speed up their preparations. In this regard, the Congress established election offices in four blocks in Sonkatch assembly constituency. Congress inaugurated the election office in Bhorasa town by Sonkatch candidate and former minister Sajjan Verma.

Before arriving at the public venue, Verma first paid obeisance at Ganesh temple, Khedapati Hanuman temple and Radha-Krishna temple. Addressing the ceremony, Verma said, “CM Chouhan has failed three times in his promise to give Bhorasa a tehsil status but as Congress emerges victorious in the upcoming state polls, if any tehsil is made, it would be Bhorasa.”

District Congress president Manoj Rajani and state Congress spokesperson Pramod Kumar Dwivedi addressed the party workers during the ceremony and said that Congress is a farmer-friendly party for all castes and encouraged them to support Verma wholeheartedly. The event was conducted by Bhorasa block Congress president Dinesh Yadav and Saudan Singh.

