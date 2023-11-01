MP: Congress Hopeful Of Encashing Wankhede's Popularity

Representational photo |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Agar Malwa assembly constituency, which is considered to be the stronghold of BJP, is set to witness the contest between sitting MLA and Congress candidate Vipin Wankhede and BJP candidate Madhav Singh Gehlot, alias Madhu Gehlot.

Both candidates have been actively campaigning in the constituency, reaching out to voters and highlighting their respective achievements and promises. The election in Agar Malwa is anticipated to be closely watched, as it will determine the political landscape of the region for the coming years.

Wankhede, who came from student politics, was elected on a Congress ticket in the last by-election (2020) which was necessitated after the demise of then BJP-sitting MLA Manohar Untwal. Wankhede defeated Untwal’s son Bunty Untwal by a margin of 1,998 votes. In a very short time, Congress has made a deep presence in this area.

Congress has once again given him the ticket from the electoral field. This indicates that Congress has recognised Vipin Wankhede's popularity and potential to secure victory in Agar Malwa. With their decision to field him again, the party aims to capitalise on the growing support they have garnered in this constituency.

Malviya’s candidature could muddle the equation!

With the Agar seat considered to be the traditional bastion of BJP, this time saffron party has given a ticket to Madhav Singh Gehlot, who left Congress and joined BJP, due to which there is some resentment among the local party leaders.

The decision to field Gehlot as the BJP candidate has sparked a sense of unease among the local leaders working tirelessly within the party for years. They feel that their hard work and dedication may have been overlooked in favour of a newcomer, leading to growing discontent within the ranks. Moreover, former BJP MLA Lalji Ram Malviya has filed a nomination as independent. Malviya had won the 2008 assembly elections by 27,000 votes and during his tenure, he had made deep gains in the rural areas. Agar district was formed during Malviya’s tenure as the MLA and his role in the formation of Agar district further adds to his credibility and popularity among the local population. Malviya’s candidature can pose a stiff challenge to not only BJP but the Congress as well.

Problems at galore

Agar Malwa district headquarters or Agar assembly constituency is deprived of many necessary facilities. LACK OF RAIL CONNECTIVITY: The demand for rail connectivity has been the most important for years. Once the area was connected with Ujjain by a 65-kilometre-long narrow gauge line, but during the emergency was uprooted. Since then, the locals have been demanding rail connectivity.

BJP and Congress have formed their governments many times on the promise of fulfilling this demand, but to date, this area has not received this facility. The lack of rail connectivity has hindered the economic growth and development of the area.

LACK OF MAJOR INDUSTRIES: This area is devoid of industries and there is no big industry or factory of any kind due to which unemployment is a serious problem in the area.

LACK OF MAINTENANCE OF MOTI SAGAR & RATNA SAGAR: Agar's historical heritage is also deteriorating due to lack of maintenance, the demand for its conservation is also a main issue here. Moti Sagar and Ratna Sagar ponds, which are known as the pride of Agar, are also waiting for their conservation and development. These ponds hold immense cultural and historical significance, attracting tourists from far and wide. However, without proper maintenance and conservation efforts, their condition continues to worsen, jeopardising their historical value and potential as tourist attractions.

Caste Equation

If we talk about the caste equation of the Agar assembly seat, the maximum votes here are from the Malviya community. It stands around 45,000, followed by the Sondhya community which contributes around 25,000. Apart from this, the Rajput and Brahmin community also maintain their dominance. Here people from scheduled and backward classes decide the difference between victory and defeat. Besides, the scheduled and backward classes play a crucial role in determining the outcome of elections in the Agar assembly seat. Their votes hold significant importance and can sway the results in favour of any candidate. Political parties need to address the concerns and issues of these communities to secure their support and ensure victory in this constituency.

Voters Scenario (2023)

Total Voters: 2,27,079

Male: 1,17,238

Female: 1,09,836

Other: 05

Voting Scenario (2018)

Total Voting: 82.97%

Manohar Untwal (BJP): 82,146 (47.69%)

Vipin Wankhede (Cong): 79,656 (46.24%)

Winning margin: 2,490 (1.45%)

Voting Scenario (2020 by-elections)

Total Voting: 84.03%

Vipin Wankhede (Cong): 88,716 (48.63%)

Manoj Manohar Untwal (BJP): 86,718 (47.53%)

Winning Margin: 1,998 (1.1%)

Candidates Take

Sitting MLA and Congress candidate Vipin Wankhede said, “Despite being an opposition MLA, I've done my best to fulfil public expectations and provide them with good facilities. As a dedicated representative, I have consistently advocated for the improvement of basic amenities in rural areas.

I have always fought in the interests of farmers, students, and the general public. During my tenure, many development projects have been done in the rural areas of the assembly. Admitting there is a problem with drinking water in every village.

The solution has been to arrange for hundreds of tankers in the areas suffering from a drinking water shortage. In addition to addressing the drinking water issue, I have also worked towards enhancing healthcare facilities and promoting education initiatives in these villages.

By electing the Congress government, we can ensure a more comprehensive and sustainable development plan for our assembly”.

BJP candidate Madhav Singh Gehlot said, “I have been engaged in the service of the people of this area for the last 18 years. I am aware of every problem here and the government has also taken significant steps to address this problem. Our government has implemented Ladli Behna Yojana and has given respect to every sister in the family. For the farmers, the Chief Minister has always provided compensation and benefits through beneficial schemes. Farmers have been helped through crop insurance schemes.

Additionally, various employment generation programmes have been introduced to boost the local economy and create more job opportunities for the youth. With these efforts, the BJP aims to ensure overall progress and prosperity in the region for years to come.”