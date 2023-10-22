MP: Congress Divided Over Joshi’s Candidature In Khategaon

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since the Congress announced Deepak Joshi’s candidature from Khategaon assembly seat in Dewas district, the party here divided into two halves - one supporting Joshi, while the other protesting his candidature.

The division within the Congress has created a tense atmosphere in Khategaon, with supporters of Joshi expressing their unwavering loyalty, while those opposing his candidature are demanding reconsideration.

The conflicting opinions have sparked intense debates and discussions within the party, highlighting the need for unity and consensus to ensure a strong campaign for the upcoming elections.

By morning the round of resignations started. First of all, local ticket contender and Pradesh Congress Committee member Lakshminarayan Bandawala resigned from the primary membership of Congress along with all posts.

After that, it seemed as if there was a competition among his supporters to resign. Former Mandi vice-chairman Kachru Patel Khal, district Congress general secretary Vinod Chavda and many others also resigned from their posts and membership of Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress workers openly raised slogans against Deepak Joshi and demanded to give ticket to a local candidate.

On resignation, PCC member Laxminarayan Bandawala said that Deepak Joshi is an outsider and cannot win the election in the current circumstances of Khategaon. In such a situation, it is better to resign beforehand so that the blame for the defeat does not fall on us.

Even before this, posters against Joshi were put up in Khategaon. Then Joshi, showing maturity, blamed BJP whereas he also knew very well whose act it was.

