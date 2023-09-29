 MP: Congress Claims ‘Corruption’ In Nal Jal Scheme, Seeks Probe In Alirajpur
Party workers plan to gherao CM on his visit to district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Thursday claimed that ambitious Nal-Jal Scheme to provide tap water to all house-holds has failed in the district. The Congress blamed corruption by departmental officials and contractors for sub-standard work.

The party plans to gherao Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to district regarding various issues and corruptions prevailing in the district.

In a press conference on Thursday, ex- district president Mahesh Patel, MLA Mukesh Patel and district president Omprakash Rathore alleged that the Chouhan government had turned MP into a scam state or corruption state.

They alleged scam worth crore in PHE department led to failure of the scheme. The trio said that sub-standard work led to failure of the scheme and demanded a high-level probe.

They added that Chhaktala, Katthiwada, Sejawada, Sorawa, Fulmal and Chandpur villages were deprived of benefits of the Narmada Micro Lift Irrigation Link Project. A few days ago, standing crop was destroyed due to lack of rain and non-availability of irrigation water.

MLA Patel and Congress leaders had also shot off a letter to the Chief Minister and the district administration demanding immediate release of irrigation water in areas. The party threatened to launch a protest if water was released under the project.

