 MP: Congress Candidate Takes Part In Kabaddi During Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Congress Candidate Takes Part In Kabaddi During Campaign

MP: Congress Candidate Takes Part In Kabaddi During Campaign

They are organising rallies, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns to connect with the electorate.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): With election campaigning gaining momentum with every passing day, candidates from different parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. They are organising rallies, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns to connect with the electorate. In the meantime, former cabinet minister and Congress candidate Umang Singhar was seen on kabaddi field, participating in a match during his election campaign. Singhar's unconventional approach to campaigning by participating in the Kabaddi game not only showcased his energetic and sporty personality but also helped him connect with the local community on a more personal level.

MLA Singhar showcased his passion for Kabaddi, a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture, to energise his supporters and convey his determination to emerge victorious in the upcoming election. Singhar emphasised the importance of strategic thinking and intelligence in both Kabaddi and the electoral battle, highlighting that victory is not solely reliant on physical strength. He confidently expressed his belief that he would emerge victorious in the electoral battle by employing his wisdom and astuteness.

Read Also
India VS France Students Football Match Against Drugs On IIM Indore Campus
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Nath Tears Into BJP Govt, Terms CM Manifestor Of Lies

MP: Nath Tears Into BJP Govt, Terms CM Manifestor Of Lies

MP: PM To Address Poll Rally In Ratlam Today

MP: PM To Address Poll Rally In Ratlam Today

MP: Scindia Campaigns For Dattigaon

MP: Scindia Campaigns For Dattigaon

MP: Three Players From Dewas Selected For Senior Softball Championship

MP: Three Players From Dewas Selected For Senior Softball Championship

MP: Passengers Escape With Minor Injuries In Two Bus Accidents

MP: Passengers Escape With Minor Injuries In Two Bus Accidents