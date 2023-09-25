MP: Congress Announces Jan Aakrosh Yatra In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress held a press conference at Gandhi Bhawan to announce launch of the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Khandwa.

Party’s Lok Sabha in-charge Punjabhai Vansh, district president Ajay Ojha and city president Dr Munish Mishra addressed the meeting.

Vansh asserted that the BJP government in the state came to power through fraudulent means and presided over widespread corruption.

Ojha emphasised that more than 250 scams unfolded during the BJP's 18-year rule in Madhya Pradesh, fuelling public dissatisfaction and anger. He described the state as plagued by "serious anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities and looting," emphasising the need for change.

Mishra assured that the yatra would also address local issues in Khandwa, including infrastructure, basic facilities and Narmada water distribution problems.

The Jan Aakrosh Yatra would continue its journey, with the next stop in Omkareshwar on September 26. It would make its way through various towns and would conclude in Punasa on September 28.