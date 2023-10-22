MP: Congmen Burn Effigy Of Party Candidate In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen protested the party's decision to nominate Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) district president Montu Solanki as its candidate in assembly elections by burning his effigy at the fort gate on Saturday.

Notably, the party had announced its list of 88 candidates and Solanki's candidacy in place of the sitting MLA, Gyarsilal Rawat. Hence, a group of disgruntled party members gathered at the city's fort gate and set fire to an effigy of Solanki.

Block Congress president Rajendra Gadve and other prominent members, including Jitendra Swami and Porlal Kharte, who had sought the ticket, demanded the Congress high command reconsider the decision and change the candidate.

Gadve pointed out that JAYS is a community organisation and had no prior association with Congress. He emphasised that such a decision could defeat the party, as it was an untested experiment in the constituency.

Kharte criticised Solanki for not displaying the Congress party's symbols and flags during the official announcement, terming it an insult to the party. He warned that they would not tolerate any affront to Congress and stated that protests would continue if the party's high command did not reconsider the candidate.

The dissenting members gathered to discuss their next steps, and their strategy would depend on the outcome of these discussions.