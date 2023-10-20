MP: Cong Overlooks Internal Oppn, Fields Kirade Again From Pansemal

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has fielded sitting MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade from Pansemal. In 2018, Kirade had defeated the BJP candidate by about 25,000 votes. For a repeat of 2018 assembly poll results, Kirade would have to put his house in order.

Several local leaders are opposing his candidature. She needs to quickly pacify the disgruntled section of the party and unite workers. Congress decision to field JAYS leader Montu Solanki from Sendhwa overlooking sitting MLA Gyasi Lal Rawat has shocked party watchers. Solanki is popular among the tribal youth and has a huge following.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate from the seat. The BJP has so far fielded Cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel against Congress’ ex-municipality chairman Rajan Mandloi from Barwani. For Rajpur seat, BJP’s Antar Singh Patel would take on ex-home minister Bala Bachchan. In Pansemal, BJP’s Shyam Barde is pitted against sitting Congress MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade.

