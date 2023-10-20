MP: Cong Keeps Faith In Sikarwar In Shujalpur

File pic

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Ramveer Singh Sikarwar will be Congress candidate from Shujalpur assembly constituency in Shajapur. This will be his second election. In the 2018 elections, Sikarwar had lost to School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

A 62-year-old political figure, Sikarwar entered the political arena in 2005, when his wife won municipal president election. He also held the position of district president of the Congress twice.

Sikarwar's nomination was celebrated by his supporters. His candidacy will likely add an interesting dimension to the upcoming elections in Shajapur.

Cong puts faith in Malviya, Salve again in Khandwa

Congress has fielded Kundan Malviya from Khandwa seat and Sukhram Salve from Harsud. Both had suffered a crushing defeat in 2018 elections. However, caste factor, support of the organisation and closeness to top brass ensured them tickets once again.

Korku votes crucial in Harsud Assembly

Sukhram Salve lost to BJP senior leader Vijay Shah in 2018 by more than 20,000 votes. Sukhram hails from tribal Korku community which has 89,000 votes. Salve had been Sarpanch of Dhakana village and president of Khalwa Janpad Panchayat for 10 years. Currently, his wife Sunitabai is the sarpanch of Dhakna village.

Kamal Nath backing behind Kundan Malviya ticket

Kundan Malviya, a Congress candidate from Khandwa is a supporter of Kamal Nath. He also contested the 2018 assembly elections against BJP's third-time MLA Devendra Verma and was defeated. Since then he was continuously active and worked as a government representative during the Kamal Nath government. On the basis of better feedback received from the survey and Congress Committee, the Congress Party has given him a second chance.