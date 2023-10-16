MP: Cong Declares 17 Seats Of Ujjain Division, Suspense Over 12 Remains

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Political activities gained momentum in Ujjain division which comprises 29 seats across seven districts with the Congress party declaring its candidates in 17 seats.

Barring one, the party leadership has retained all the sitting MLAs and fielded new but capable candidates in the remaining constituencies. The party has also kept its options open in the remaining 12 seats, which are BJP strongholds.

The party leadership has preferred politically experienced persons. Former minister Narendra Nahata, who lost the 2018 elections from Mandsaur seat, has been re-nominated but from his home turf at Manasa (under Neemuch district).

The BJP won Manasa seat last time. Congress has retained sitting MLAs and ex-ministers Hukum Singh Karada from Shajapur and Sajjan Singh Verma from Sonkatch (district Dewas) seats. Likewise, MLAs who have retained their candidature include Dilip Singh Gurjar from Nagda-Khachrod, Ramlal Malviya from Ghatiya, SC, Mahesh Parmar from Tarana, SC (all Ujjain district); Vipin Wankheda from Agar, SC (Agar district); Kunal Chaudhary from Kalapipal (Shajapur district); Harsh Vijay Gehlot from Sailana, ST and Manoj Chawla, SC (Ratlam district).

Most of the other candidates whose nominations have been cleared include those who lost the previous assembly elections or those who fought as rebel candidates earlier, while some are serving on elected posts. Their names are Bheru Singh Bapu from Susner (district Agar); Rajveer Singh Baghel from Hatpipliya (Dewas district); Dinesh Jain Boss from Mahidpur and Maya Trivedi from Ujjain North (Ujjain district); Vipin Jain from Mandsaur and Rakesh Patidar from Suwasra (Mandsaur district). The Congress has put on hold the re-nomination of its sitting MLA Murli Morwal from Barnagar constituency (Ujjain district).

The party had won 9 seats in the previous election from Ujjain division, and barring Morwal, names of remaining sitting MLAs have been cleared. The party leadership has put on hold several seats of Ujjain division that are considered BJP strongholds.

It includes Ujjain South; Dewas City, Khategaon and Bagli (Dewas district); Shujalpur (Shajapur district); Ratlam City, Ratlam Rural and Jaora (Ratlam district); Malhargarh and Garoth-Bhanpura (district Mandsaur), Neemuch and Javad (Neemuch district).

