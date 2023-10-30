MP: Cong Breaths Easy As Baheti Rescinds On Contesting Poll

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a much-needed relief to Congress, disgruntled leader Tarun Baheti has decided to drop idea of contesting the polls as independent candidate from Neemuch.

Baheti took the decision after discussion with state Congress president Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Baheti said that senior leaders assured him of resolving Bangla Bagicha issue after the Congress returns to power in the state.

Earlier, Baheti had decided to file his papers on the last day of nominations. When Neemuch district in-charge Noori Khan came to know about the development, she rushed to Baheti’s place with Congress candidate from Manasa, Narendra Nahata, district Congress president Anil Chourasiya and others.

After discussions and a call to Kamal Nath, Baheti decided to withdraw from electoral race. Baheti also had words with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and raised issue of mismanagement at district hospital. He also raised problems of farmers and asked Congress leader to resolve the problem.

Read Also Indore: MGM Plans To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)