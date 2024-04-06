MP: Concerns Raised Over Land Levelling Activities Near Katabari

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Land levelling activities spanning 8.537 hectares near Katabari on the Maheshwar-Mandaleshwar road have raised concerns over potential encroachments on government land. The scheme, initiated by Reva Enterprises and spearheaded by Vallabh Saraf, has prompted discussions regarding its legality and environmental impact.

The project, which initially sought permission for levelling approximately 8.5 hectares (equivalent to 34 bighas) of land, received approval from SDM Anil Kumar Jain under certain conditions. Notably, the revenue department granted permission without demarcating the land, raising fears of encroachment during the levelling process.

For the past two months, 3-4 Poklane machines have been operational for extended hours daily, flattening the land and even cutting into a 50-feet high hill situated within the area. Concerns have been raised about the lack of oversight from the mineral department, as the levelling activities are allegedly being conducted without their knowledge, which is required by law.

SDM Anil Kumar Jain defended the project, citing its agricultural purpose and adherence to prescribed conditions. However, questions linger regarding the potential environmental impact and the legality of the operation, particularly concerning the absence of mineral department approval.

Originally slated for completion within a month, the project's timeline has been extended twice, with levelling now expected to continue until April 17, subject to stringent conditions. The controversy surrounding the project underscores the delicate balance between development initiatives and environmental preservation in the region. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely amidst growing public scrutiny.