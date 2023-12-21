MP: Concern Raised Over Departmental Irregularities

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the conclusion of assembly elections, a meeting of the general administration of the district panchayat was held on Wednesday which raised concern regarding irregularities within key departments such as irrigation and jal jeevan mission departments. The meeting was presided over by district panchayat president Durga Patidar. Vice-president Manupriya Vineet Yadav, chief executive officer Kumar Satyam, district panchayat members besides officials from various departments also attended the meeting. The general administration meeting focused on quarterly budgets, appointing legal and financial experts, and proposing 'Shri Narendra Modi Excellent Clean Gram Panchayat' certificate to deserving gram panchayats.

President Patidar expressed deep dissatisfaction with the performance of mineral official Bhavna Sengar and instructed to improve the performance. He highlighted irregularities of water resources department especially Shamgarh Suwasra Micro Irrigation Scheme works. He demanded immediate investigation, rectification, and swift provision of water to local farmers. Jal Jeevan Mission officials were instructed to expedite the completion of drinking water pipelines in rural areas. It was said that due to the negligence of concerned officials, tragic incidents at mines owing to inadequate safety measures like wire fencing and information boards were reported. Concerns were also raised about illegal excavations in both mining sites and rural grazing lands.

Officials from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Authority and Public Health Engineering Department also attended.