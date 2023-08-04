MP: Commissioner Chairs Review Meet Under Cleanliness Fortnight In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As part of cleanliness fortnight under Swachh Survekshan, municipal commissioner Rajneesh Kasera chaired a review meeting to overview the arrangement for better cleanliness scenario in Dewas.

He stressed on door-to-door collection of waste, disposal of garbage from main areas and cleaning of drains and asked officials to fix responsibility for the tasks assigned.

Notably, garbage collection in Dewas and its surrounding areas was hit following a strike by contractual sanitation workers. Instructions were also given to sanitary inspectors, sub-inspector to focus on cleanliness. Health officials and horticulture department in-charge were instructed regarding the maintenance of compost pits in the gardens and monitor the ongoing sanitation work on a daily basis.

Instructions were given to officials to create awareness among residents to increase their participation in its implementation. Reviewing door-to- door garbage collection system, he asked officials to write slogan on garbage vehicle to ease segregation of waste (for residents). The commissioner appealed to all to make the area clean, green and hygienic to have a good environment and make it disease-free. Deputy commissioner, finance Punit Shukla, besides sanitary inspector and departmental officials also attended the meeting.

