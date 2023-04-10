MP: Collector & SP review preparations for CM’s Maheshwar visit

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma and SP Dharmveer Singh held a meeting with heads of various departments over CM Shivraj Singh’s proposed visit to Maheshwar on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Collector and SP visited Maheshwar to review the preparation. Programme for Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahila Sammelan would be conducted at Budi Jin Maidan.

Preparations for Nimar Utsav were also discussed in the meeting. They also inspected the helipad for CM's arrival.

In order to promote the handloom industry of Maheshwar, representatives of weavers' community will organise an exhibition about various models of loom at the festival. Kevat society will present the model of a boat with Lord Rama, Laxman and Sita to the CM, said collector.

District panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, SDM Agreem Kumar, SDOP Manohar Gawli, municipality CMO Manoj Sharma, district CEO Arif Khan and others were also present.

City Council president representative Gajraj Yadav, city Council vice president Sachin Sharma, Councillor Shailendra Jain and others were also present.

Read Also Bhopal: Ace shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar opens academy in Khargone