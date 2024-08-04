MP: Collector Dr Rahul Fating Ensures Smooth Arrangements For Upcoming Nag Panchami Fair At Nagalwadi

Collector Fating giving instructions during meeting | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the annual Nagalwadi fair on the Nag Panchami occasion, collector Dr Rahul Fating directed comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe experience for devotees.

During a recent meeting held at Saint Siyaram Baba Bhakt Niwas Nagalwadi, several matters were discussed, including opening darshan facilities overnight starting from August 8.

Maha Aarti and Mahaprasadi distribution would commence at 4 am on August 9. Establishment of a temporary hospital at Saint Shri Siyaram Baba Bhakt Niwas by the health department was also pondered. Several other key elements such as provision for drinking water, sanitation, electricity, medical, fire brigade, CCTV surveillance arrangements and others were also discussed during the meeting.

Further measures such as restriction on vehicle access atop the hill, with designated parking areas were discussed. Collector Fating and district panchayat CEO Kajal Jawala conducted an inspection of Bhilat Dev temple and associated facilities, ensuring all preparations meet safety and comfort standards for devotees.

SP Puneet Gehlot, additional collector KK Malviya, additional SP Anil Kumar Patidar, SDM Abhishek Saraf, Jitendra Kumar Patel, SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan, joint collector Sohan Kanash also attended the meeting. Notably, the fair was scheduled from August 9 to 13 at Bhilat Dev Shikhar Dham, expected to witness devotees from across the district and neighbouring states.