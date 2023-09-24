MP: Collector Chairs KV Management Committee Meet

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya Management Committee of Kasrawad convened a significant meeting at the school premises. The meeting was presided over by the district collector of Khargone Shivraj Singh Verma, who also serves as the chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee. The gathering saw the participation of Agrim Kumar, the nominated Chairman and SDM (Revenue) of Kasrawad, along with other esteemed members of the committee.

During the meeting, JP Bohre, principal of the school, delivered a presentation highlighting the achievements of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kasrawad. Also, he discussed academic and administrative matters. A crucial directive emerged from the meeting, emphasising the importance of completing the ongoing construction project within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring the highest quality standards.

This commitment to infrastructure development underscores the dedication of the Vidyalaya Management Committee to providing an exemplary educational environment for the students of Kasrawad.

