MP: Collector Calls For Peaceful Celebration Of Festivals

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Rahul Fating emphasized the significance of festivals as a reflection of culture and traditions during a peace committee meeting held in the auditorium of the Municipal Complex in Sendhwa. He stressed that festivals, regardless of religion, are part of our social heritage, bringing happiness to our lives.

Dr Fating called for celebrating festivals with peace and harmony to amplify the joy they bring. The collector informed attendees about the upcoming festivals of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, both scheduled for September 28. He mentioned that processions will be organised by people of both Hindu and Muslim faiths during this time.

The Eid-Milad-un-Nabi procession will take place in the morning, while the Anant Chaturdarshi procession will be in the evening. In preparation for these events, Dr Fating urged the municipality to make arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water and electricity in the city, ensuring peaceful and smooth celebrations for both festivals.

SP Puneet Gehlod highlighted the importance of maintaining law and order throughout the city during the festivities. Several instructions were given during the meeting, including the responsible use of social media and the prohibition of misleading or provocative posts, which could result in legal action under the IT Act.

Following the meeting, the collector and SP inspected the procession routes for both festivals. They also coordinated with municipal officials regarding cleanliness and made arrangements with the electricity department to address any hanging wires and electric poles along the route.

