MP: CMO Inspects Baradwari Filter Plant As Goi Floods, Ensures Clean Water Supply

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Due to continuous heavy rains, the Goi River in Sendhwa has flooded, causing water to overflow the dam at the Baradwari filter plant. Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Madhu Chaudhary conducted an inspection of the dam and the filter plant, accompanied by sub-engineer Sachin Alune and spokesperson Sunil Agarwal.

During the inspection, CMO Chaudhary issued essential instructions to the plantís in-charge, Qadir Mansuri. She emphasised the need for the addition of alum and bleaching powder to the water filter, ensuring that the distributed water remains clean and pure. The inspection revealed that some iron plates used to close the dam were washed away by the floodwaters.

Water is being supplied from tube wells in certain parts of the city. Samples from these tube wells have been sent to a laboratory for testing. Reports of vomiting and diarrhoea in Palsud prompted the Barwani collector to instruct monitoring of contaminated water and food items sold in the marketís hotels during the rainy season. Cleaning inspector Mohan Dhamone has been tasked with this responsibility.

CMO Chaudhary also directed sub-engineer Alune to investigate commercial basements in the city. She appealed to the public to collect water in clean vessels and, if possible, to boil the water before use during the rainy season.

The municipality assures that water is filtered and treated with alum and bleaching powder before distribution, urging residents to take precautions to ensure their water is safe to drink.