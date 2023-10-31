MP: CM Takes A Jibe At Cong Leaders

Singoli (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at Congress leaders allegedly using various derogatory words like ‘Tanch Maal’ and ‘Item’, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that they (Congress leaders) insult mother and sister in every conversation, but we always bowed before our mother and sister.

He was addressing a public gathering, seeking support for his party candidate Om Prakash Sakhalecha, at Jhantala village under Jawad assembly constituency in Neemuch district. Chouhan launched a blistering attack on Kamal Nath and Congress. He also recalled all the various schemes being run by his government in the state for every section of society. Respecting the women’s power, we gave 50 per cent reservation in local body elections, but Congress never gave this. We gave 30 per cent reservation in police recruitment. Aiming to bring change and empower them, we started ‘Ladli Behna scheme’ for our mothers and sisters, but Congress never gave a single penny to them. They never gave respect or thought about empowering women. Addressing the farmers of Jawad, Chouhan said that with responsibility, I am saying that we will not leave any field without water. He said that Congress spreads rumours that government will acquire the land, but I’m telling you from the land of Jhantala that not an inch of your land will be forcibly taken by the government.

Confident Chouhan said that BJP is going to form government in state once again and we all together take Ladli Behna scheme forward. He said that many development works have been done by his government and we are all aware of that. He asked party workers not to let this development stop and make the lotus bloom again.