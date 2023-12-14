 MP: CM Presented Mahakal Temple’s Replica
Several BJP leaders were present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakal Temple’s Gadipati and Mahanirvani Akhara’s Mahant Vineet Giri presented the flag and memento for CM House to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. After taking oath as the CM, Dr Yadav visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple at around 3.45 pm for darshan. Before doing darshan, CM Dr Yadav went to Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara located on the temple premises and wore Sola (unstitched cloth). Mahant Vineet Giri presented water collected from 145 pilgrimage sites and Rudraksh rosary to the CM for the abhishek of Lord Mahakal.

When the CM returned to the Akhara after worshiping in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple, Mahant Vineet Giri gave him the flag of Lord Mahakal’s peak to be installed in the CM House and a Rudraksha rosary as a memento as a tribute to Lord Mahakal. After covering him with a scarf and shawl, he gave good wishes. CM Dr Yadav took blessings from Mahant. During this time, senior administrative officials and Mahant Radheshyam Lal Baba were also present.

Mohan Yadav visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers at the temple on Wednesday.

CM Receives Warm Welcome

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav came to Ujjain on Wednesday afternoon for the first time as CM. He was warmly welcomed at the helipad by senior administrative officials presenting him a bunch of flowers and a garland. On this occasion, MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, divisional commissioner Dr Sanjay Goyal, IG Santosh Kumar Singh, collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Sachin Sharma, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh and CEO Jila Panchayat Mrinal Meena were present.

Later on his departure, the CM was given a warm send-off here at Nagjhiri helipad. He remained here for about 90 minutes. Several BJP leaders were present.  

MP: CM Presented Mahakal Temple's Replica

