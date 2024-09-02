 MP CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)
MP CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)

According to religious belief, one gets all the happiness and prosperity after worshipping Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on Somvati Amavasya.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his wife Seema Yadav offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday.

According to religious belief, one gets all the happiness and prosperity after worshipping Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on Somvati Amavasya. People from far and wide have come to offer prayers here on the occasion.

After performing the puja rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, the CM sat in Nandi hall and was seen engrossed in the devotion.

Chairman of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and Administrator of the Temple Management Committee Ganesh Kumar Dhakad honoured CM Yadav by presenting him a shawl and packet of prasad, and a picture of Baba Mahakaleshwar.

The Chief Minister also offered prayers at Shri Vriddha Kaleshwar (Old Mahakaleshwar) Temple and Shri Anadi Kalpeshwar Temple located on the premises of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Earlier in the early morning, following the tradition, Bhasma aarti was also performed. 'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood and then put up clothes. Thereafter Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

Besides, there is a tradition of taking out Baba Mahakal's sawari (ride) on every Monday in the month of Sawan-Bhado month. Therefore, since it is the second Monday Bhado month today, Baba Mahakal's ride will also be taken out in the evening. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal goes on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Baba Mahakal. 

