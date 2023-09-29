MP CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Devi Ahilya Lok In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan of 50 development works worth Rs 3,673 crore in Khargone.

Addressing thousands of farmers and Ladli Behnas, CM Chouhan said that state government was working for the welfare and progress of the general public.

“There is no shortage of money to serve the people in my government and we are making efforts to change the lives of the common people. Bringing happiness in the lives of people is the first goal of my life,” said Chief Minister Chouhan.

Programme was held at Navgraha Mela Ground and many senior leaders, including state animal husbandary minister Premsingh Patel, Khargone – Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Khandwa – Burhanpur MP Gyaneshwar Patil, Rajya Sabha MP Sumersingh Solanki, district panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, municipality president Chayya Joshi and others were present.

Before this, CM undertook a road show in Khargone and performed bhoomi pujan of Medical College and other development works, including Devi Ahilya Lok.

Chief Minister also assured thousands of flood victims that government would compensate their losses.

He emphasized that timely compensation would be provided to ensure that affected individuals could rebuild their lives and homes without further financial burden.

Taking a jibe at Congress over labelling him as “Ghoshnaveer”, Chouhan said, “Congress says that I am a “Ghoshnaveer, but I want to tell them that it takes a lot of courage to make an announcement.

Congress does not have that much courage. As CM Kamal Nath used to cry about shortage of funds and blamed me for empty treasury.”

“But I want to tell Kamal Nath and Digvijaya that a way can be found only if there is a yearning in the heart to serve the people. With the blessings of Mahakal Maharaj, I have no shortage of money and I will do it. I am not the Chief Minister to cry or I am not the Chief Minister to sit on the chair, but I am a part of your family. I will provide employment to one member of every family, CM Chouhan said.”