MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of Bhadwa Mata Corridor in Neemuch on Saturday.

The corridor would be developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Along with this, CM Chouhan also laid the foundation stones of 15 development works costing more than Rs 100 crore, including Biotechnology Park.

Many BJP leaders, including Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, were present.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of these development works in promoting economic growth and creating employment opportunities for the people. He also expressed gratitude to the Union Minister and other BJP leaders for their support and contribution to the progress of the region.

Addressing the event, Chouhan said that the development of 'Bhadwa Mata Lok' continues to be guided by the divine grace of Bhadwa Mata, and her blessings extend beyond Neemuch district, encompassing the entirety of Madhya Pradesh and the entire nation.

Chouhan targeted the Congress and said that when the Congress came to power, they used to say that there was no money in the state coffer and the previous government emptied the treasury, but by the grace of Bhadva Mata, there was no shortage of money and all the work would get done.

He said that they had approved the Neemuch-Jawad irrigation scheme, costing Rs 3200 crore, which would irrigate over 2.5 lakh acres. Water has not been supplied since the Congress era, but we are bringing water from Gandhi Sagar and many other places.

A proposal for a biotechnology park on 39.53 hectares in Saravaniya Maharaj Nagar of Jawad tehsil was sent to the government.

Earlier, a proposal was prepared to build it in Bhopal, but Jawad MLA and Cabinet minister Omprakash Sakhalecha sent a proposal to build a Biotechnology Park here since the area is important from the point of view of medicinal crops.

For this, a budget of Rs 100 crore was approved, the foundation stone of which was laid by the CM. Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the Biotechnology Park will bring about a change in the situation in Jawad.

