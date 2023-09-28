MP: CM Chouhan In Khargone Today

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Pujan of as many as 50 development works worth Rs 3,673 crore during his visit to Khargone on Friday.

The Chief Minister's visit to Khargone is highly anticipated by the residents, as it is a significant step towards the overall progress and prosperity of the district. The inauguration and Bhoomi Pujan of these 50 development works will undoubtedly bring about a positive transformation in various sectors, benefiting the people of Khargone immensely.

A day before the CM’s visit, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma and the senior administrative and police officials visited the venue at Navgrah Mela Ground and took stock of the situation there.

In the programme, CM Chouhan will perform Bhoomi Pujan of 40 projects costing around Rs 3,115 crore and will inaugurate nine works worth Rs 558 crore.

