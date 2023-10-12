MP: Clear Dues In 7 Days Or Face Power Cut

Representative image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Poll preparations in tribal-dominated Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar took a hit after power distribution company served notices to 74 government schools asking them to clear bills within seven days or face power disconnection.

According to an estimate, there are about 378 government primary schools and 95 secondary schools in Sardarpur tehsil. Out of them 273 have been earmarked as polling booths by election commission for assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 17.

As per the order of the Election Commission, power connection is mandatory in all designated booths. The sector officers have verified the booths located in all the government schools and have given a certificate to the returning officer that the electricity supply was in working condition. A year ago, Madhya Pradesh government took a special initiative to facilitate teaching of students by providing electricity connections in government schools.

The results were meaningful. Electricity connections were provided to more than 300 government schools by MP Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited a year ago. With the availability of electricity connections in government schools, all the activities are held smoothly. However, no budget allocation or arrangement was made by the education department to pay the electricity bills of government schools. As a result, due to non-payment of electricity bills since last year, the power distribution company has now served notices to the schools.

Many of the headmasters of government schools said that the government does not give any amount to the government schools to pay electricity bill. When contacted, Anjali Sema, executive engineer of power distribution company, straight-forwardly declined to comment on the issue, stating that she did not have enough time to answer media questions and that media should ask supervisor of the area concerned.

Similary, assistant engineer of power distribution company, Ringnod Centre, Prashant Dogre, while talking with Free Press, said that notice was issued to 74 government primary and secondary schools for non-payment of bills. Contacted, SDM Rahul Chouhan denied information about power distribution company’s notices to government schools. “I will find out from the officials of the education department what the situation is. Why did this happen, and which officer will pay the electricity bill and by when?”