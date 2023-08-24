MP: City Girl Hits A Bull Eye, Bags Four Golds In Shooting Championship In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing laurels to Mandsaur city, Shreewali Shrivastav, a student of Niyudha Gurukul has bagged four gold medals in rifle shooting at 10th West Zone Shooting Championship being held at Ahemdabad, Gujarat.

Shreewali, recently went to win four golds in separate competitions under Peep Sight Air Rifle (NR) Championship while representing State Shooting Academy, Bhopal. 10th West Zone Shooting Championship is being held at Ahmedabad, Gujarat from August 18- 30.

With this achievement, she also brought laurels to Niyudha Airgun and Archery Association, Mandsaur.

On her achievement, World Niyudha Federation founder Narendra Srivastava, Archery Sports Association president Rajendra Agarwal, district sports and youth welfare official Vijendra Deora, instructor Niyudh Guru Praveen Bhandari also extended best wishes for future endeavors and achieve higher goals in life.