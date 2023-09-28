 MP: City Council Prez Lays Foundation Stones Of Various Development Works In Kukshi
Tenders for infrastructure-related and other works worth about Rs 4 crore have also been issued.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): City council president Relam Chauhan on Thursday laid foundation stones for various development works at a total cost of Rs 52 lakh, marking the sacred occasion of Anant Chaturthi.

The projects include the construction of Muktidham (crematorium ) in Ward 09 Bayadi Falia, Ward 10 Barood Falia and Ward 15 Jati Falia costing Rs 12 lakh, construction of CC road and drain in Ward 07 Seervi colony at cost of Rs 3.50 lakh, Paver block construction at ward 03 Padhwa at Rs 4 lakh cost, pipeline works in Ward 09 and installation of new transformer at Talawadi road.

Besides this, tenders for infrastructure-related and other works worth about Rs 4 crore have also been issued.

Among those present at the event were former municipal council vice-president Lokesh Sardar, construction committee chairman Sanjay Seervi, councillor Vijay Sitole, district Kisan Morcha vice-president Mahendra Septa, former BJP president Lokesh Chauhan and others.

