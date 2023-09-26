 MP: Cigarettes Worth Over ₹40L, Pickup Van Stolen From Godown In Mandsaur
Thieves reportedly used pickup vehicle to transport stolen things.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A well-planned theft by a gang of thieves of cigarette cartoons, and pan masala products stored in a godown came to light, near Lakkarpeetha, here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Some unidentified persons broke into a godown of Agrawal Agencies (Pan Masala Traders) in Lakkarpeetha and made away with 40 cartons of cigarettes worth over Rs 40 lakh, pan masala products along with a pickup vehicle.

According to sources, the trader had stored cigarettes, and pan masala worth over lakhs in their godown behind their shop. Thieves reportedly used pickup vehicle to transport stolen things.

In the morning, the owner found the locks of the godown were broken and some cartons of cigarettes were missing from the warehouse. The total value of stolen products along with vehicle is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh.

On being informed, SP Anurag Sujania, ASP Gautam Singh and TI Rakesh Modi rushed to the spot. Further probe is underway. Kotwali TI Rakesh Modi told the media that the CCTV installed around the premises was found to be switched off. Police have launched a massive search to trace the culprits.

article-image

