MP: Chittnis, Dadu Announced Candidates In Burhanpur

Representative Picture

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait, the BJP announced its candidates for Burhanpur and Nepanagar assembly constituencies in Burhanpur district.

As expected, the party has declared former minister and BJP state spokesperson Archana Chittnis as its candidate for Burhanpur seat, while party expressed trust in former MLA from Nepanagar and current MP Marketing Board deputy chairperson Manju Rajendra Dadu and announced her as its candidate for Nepanagar seat.

Both Chittnis and Dadu had to face defeat in 2018 against Thakur Surendra Singh Naval Singh (contested as an independent candidate) and Sumitra Devi Kasdekar (contested on Congress ticket).

No ticket for Kasdekar who left Congress

BJP did not give ticket to the sitting MLA Sumitra Kasdekar, who defeated Manju Dadu in 2018 by a margin of 1,264 votes but later joined BJP. This time also she had a claim, but this time the party declared Manju Dadu as the official candidate.

Meanwhile, Chittnis will once again lock horns against Thakur Surendra Singh Naval Singh of Congress, while Manju Dadu will face Gendubai Chouhan.

Burhanpur district

Burhanpur Archana Chittnis Surendra Singh Shera

Nepanagar Manju Rajendra Dadu Gendubai Chouhan

