MP: Children In Sabakheda Village To Get Free Pick-And-Drop Services

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state spokesman and former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia flagged off eight school buses at Sabakheda village-situated CM Rise School campus here on Saturday. This is the first government school of its kind, where children start getting free pick and drop facility. This innovative initiative aims to ensure that all children have easy access to education, regardless of their socio-economic background. By providing free pick-and-drop services, the government school is removing transportation barriers that may hinder children from attending school regularly. Notably, on the lines of private schools, a modern school building is being constructed for Rs 34 crore in Sabakheda village, which falls under the Mandsaur assembly constituency.

For the first time in the district, the government of Madhya Pradesh has made available eight school buses for the children studying here. These buses are equipped with GPS, and the seating for children is also comfortable. Through these buses, children studying at CM Rise School will get free pick-up and drop-off facilities at the school. BJP state spokesperson and former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia flagged off the buses on Saturday. Along with this, about 300 children studying at the school have started getting the benefits of this facility immediately. On this occasion, Sisodia said that efforts will be made to provide better education in these schools equipped with modern resources.

The concept of CM Rise School will prove to be a millstone in making the education system strong and quality-complete. It is also the responsibility of the teachers to make full use of the modern resources available in the school.

State-of-the-art CM Rise School building

The CM Rise School building is being constructed in Sabakheda for Rs 34 crore. About 54 rooms will be built in the building, where facilities such as classrooms, smart classes, an e-library, and a sports complex will be available. Teachers have also been trained specially to teach at CM Rise School. Children will get a completely high-quality education at CM Rise School. A total of 1,600 children from the Mandsaur assembly constituency will be benefitted out of this state-of-the-art education system. At present, 537 children have been admitted to this school, out of which 300 will immediately benefit from the bus facility.