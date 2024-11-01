MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Visits Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan On Occasion Of Govardhan Puja In Ujjain (WATCH)

X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan, operated by Gramodyog Vikas Mandal, on Friday to mark Govardhan Puja.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Govardhan Puja and Diwali Milan Samaroh, organised by the Grain and Oilseeds Merchants Association.

Initially, CM Yadav performed Govardhan Puja, offering prayers to Gau-Mata and feeding her a '56 bhog' blend mixed with fodder. Following this, he worshipped Tilkeshwar Mahadev.

The Chief Minister said, "This holy land of Avantika (Ujjain) enjoys the special grace of God. We should celebrate festivals throughout the year, and may God's blessings remain with us all. Diwali is the light that brings courage, warmth, energy, and inspires us to move forward." He added that Indian culture is renowned for its festivals and celebrations, which span from birth to death, adding joy to life even amid hardships.

"When we connect with nature, God, and Mother Cow, we find happiness. Mother Cow embodies 33 crore deities. By worshipping and serving her, we enrich our lives. The cow sustains us, offering nourishment just as nature does. It nurtures us as it does its own young, providing us with milk. A unique aspect of our culture is the way we greet everyone warmly. We must protect our native cow breeds, as our festivals strengthen societal bonds. We will also establish a temple of Lord Krishna on the banks of the Yamuna. In each assembly constituency, two to three Gau-Shalas will be set up," the Chief Minister added.

He also announced plans for a Gaushala with a capacity for 5,000 cows to be constructed in Ujjain by the Municipal Corporation.

Additionally, CM Yadav emphasised that the Tilkeshwar Mahadev temple, a central shrine in the Simhastha region, will be renovated along with development of the adjacent Gaushala.

The Chief Minister also shared that a bridge will be built near the Chhatri of Veer Durgadas. A six-lane road is planned from Mullapura to Chandu Khedi, and the road from Kalidas Udyan to Kaal Bhairav Temple will be widened to four lanes, he added.

