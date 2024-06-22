MP: Chemist And Druggist Association Demand Action Against Quacks In Kukshi

Chemist and Druggist Association submits memorandum to SDM and Block Medical Officer | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The Chemist and Druggist Association of Kukshi demanded action against quacks and unauthorised sale of drugs.

The association members handed over a memorandum addressed to the collector and chief medical officer to SDM Pramod Singh Gurjar and block medical officer Abhishek Rawat.

The memorandum was presented by association president Dr KC Mukati and read by Dr Rakesh Gupta. The memorandum emphasised the detrimental impact on public health caused by unqualified medical practitioners operating clinics and dispensaries in rural areas.

These individuals, often posing as qualified doctors, administer allopathic treatment without proper medical degrees, endangering the lives of patients.

Furthermore, the association has raised alarms about the illicit sale of allopathic medicines in local markets such as Haat Bazar, grocery stores and paan shops.

Such practices not only violate drug licencing regulations but also undermine the integrity of licenced chemists and druggists.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Gupta expressed concern over the financial losses incurred due to these unlawful practices. He stressed on the urgent need for regulatory action to curb these activities and safeguard public health.

Pawan Agarwal, Alkesh Parikh, Hemant Bhayal, besides others were present.